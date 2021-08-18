Advertisement

Former Irish volleyball coach Jim McLaughlin to be inducted into AVCA Hall of Fame

The 2021 AVCA class will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on December 16.
Jim McLaughlin coaching at Notre Dame.
Jim McLaughlin coaching at Notre Dame.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame volleyball coach Jim McLaughlin has been named to the 2021 class of the AVCA Hall of Fame.

McLaughlin coached the Irish for three seasons from 2015 to 2018, before he retired due to back issues.

McLaughlin is the only coach in NCAA Division 1 college volleyball history to win a national title for a men’s and women’s team.

Notre Dame volleyball’s season opener is just 10 days away. The Irish will play Western Kentucky in the Golden Dome Invitational at Purcell Pavilion on August 27.

