Former Irish volleyball coach Jim McLaughlin to be inducted into AVCA Hall of Fame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame volleyball coach Jim McLaughlin has been named to the 2021 class of the AVCA Hall of Fame.

McLaughlin coached the Irish for three seasons from 2015 to 2018, before he retired due to back issues.

Congrats to Jim McLaughlin for being named to the AVCA Hall of Fame!! Jim has mentored me since I was a teenager. I have looked up to him throughout the years and he continues to influence me and our players to this day. Jim - Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/vaRovPg0Hs — Mike Johnson (@NDCoachJohnson) August 17, 2021

McLaughlin is the only coach in NCAA Division 1 college volleyball history to win a national title for a men’s and women’s team.

The 2021 AVCA class will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on December 16.

Notre Dame volleyball’s season opener is just 10 days away. The Irish will play Western Kentucky in the Golden Dome Invitational at Purcell Pavilion on August 27.

