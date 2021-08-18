First Alert Forecast: Warm and Humid, Isolated Afternoon Storm Possible

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Patchy dense fog through the morning is possible. Slow down and give yourself extra time this morning. Another warm and humid day with highs in the lower 80s. The humidity is up from yesterday and will remain high through the end of the week. Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of an afternoon isolated storm. Not everyone will see these, those that do could see a brief heavy downpour. High of 83.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clouds clearing out with temperatures falling into the upper 60s again with a light breeze out of the North. Patchy areas of fog forming by the morning hours. Low of 67.

THURSDAY: Patchy morning fog is likely again with calm winds and clearer skies during the morning. Then we see a mixture of sun and clouds along with chances for isolated storms during the afternoon and evening. Remaining warm and humid. High of 85.

FRIDAY: A light breeze while remaining warm and humid. Highs in the middle 80s with a mixture of sun and clouds and another chance of isolated storms during the afternoon and evening. High of 85.

LONG RANGE: A few isolated storms are possible as we head into the weekend. The warmth and humidity will stick around as afternoon highs hover in the middle 80s through Saturday. We remain in the lower 80s through next week as we have a few better chances for showers and thunderstorms by the middle of next week. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, August 17th, 2021

Tuesday’s High: 85

Tuesday’s Low: 64

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.