Ember Recreational Vehicles announces startup plans in Bristol

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - An RV manufacturer is launching operations in Elkhart County.

Ember Recreational Vehicles Inc. is planning to scale up its workforce in northern Indiana over the next few years. The manufacturer plans to invest $4 million to build a manufacturing facility in Bristol Commerce Park.

The company is now hiring for multiple positions. Construction should be done by September, with production starting soon after.

