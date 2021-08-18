Advertisement

Dragon Con to require COVID-19 vaccine or negative test

FILE - Dragon Con said all attendees must show proof that they’ve been vaccinated or have a...
FILE - Dragon Con said all attendees must show proof that they’ve been vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Dragon Con is taking action to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Officials with the annual multimedia event said all attendees have to show proof that they’ve been vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of arrival.

Face masks will also have to be worn at indoor convention venues, regardless of a person’s vaccination status.

The rules are in place to protect people while “staying true to the traditions that make Dragon Con fun and memorable,” according to a statement on the Dragon Con website.

Dragon Con 2021 will be held on Labor Day weekend in Atlanta.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the FBI, Mercedes Lain was last seen on Sat., Aug. 14 at 12:30 a.m. in Mishawaka.
UPDATE: FBI releases new details in case of missing Plymouth 11-month-old
Sara Shapland was last seen early Tuesday morning. If you have any information, please call the...
Silver Alert issued for 14-year-old Nappanee girl
FACT investigating fatal accident in South Bend.
Autopsy results released in deadly South Bend crash
Silver Alert for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain. She may be with 37-year-old Justin Lee Miller.
UPDATE: FBI joins search for missing 11-month-old Plymouth girl
Michigan City man hospitalized in crash

Latest News

The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.
Ohio Amber Alert canceled; 6-week-old baby returned to mother
Tangtang Zhao is accused of selling 125 authentic CDC vaccination cards.
Pharmacist charged with selling more than 100 COVID-19 vaccination cards online
Tropical Storm Fred turned into a depression and dumped several inches of rain across western...
Tropical Depression Fred threatens mudslides in New York
Taliban fighters patrol in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan,...
Taliban violently disperse rare protest, killing 1 person
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, Fulton County Georgia election chief Rick Barron talks...
Georgia board to review Fulton County elections, takeover possible