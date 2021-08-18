Advertisement

Depleted Cubs quiet playoff-contending Reds again, win 7-1

Chicago Cubs' Sergio Alcantara (51) reacts after hitting a solo home run during the sixth...
Chicago Cubs' Sergio Alcantara (51) reacts after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) - Michael Hermosillo homered for the first time since 2018 and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-1.

The depleted Cubs took two of three from their playoff-contending NL Central rivals.

Ian Happ and Sergio Alcántara also homered for Chicago, which has won two straight after a 12-game skid.

Adrian Sampson pitched in the majors for the first time since 2019 and held the Reds to one run in four innings.

Four Chicago relievers blanked Cincinnati the rest of the way, allowing one hit between them.

