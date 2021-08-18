Daughter remembers mother killed in Tuesday car crash from her hospital room

WATERVLIET, Mich. (WNDU) -New details after a fatal crash involving three cars just south of Watervliet killed 68-year-old Linda Kobb, and sent her 43-year-old daughter Carrie to the hospital.

The two were on their way back to Mishawaka after a fun day in Berrien County when the crash happened.

16 News Now spoke to Carrie over Zoom while she recovers at a hospital in St. Joseph, Michigan.

Here at the Paw Paw River County Park is where Carrie and Linda had their last adventure before such an unexpected tragedy.

In addition to words of encouragement throughout Carrie’s recovery, she’s also asking people to simply stop and take the time to appreciate their own family and friends.

Carrie Kobb almost lost her mother Linda seven years ago to a car crash that left her in a one-month coma.

Carrie says she hasn’t taken a day for granted with her mother since.

“She did have brain damage and she had memory issues and speech issues, but the fact that I got to move her up here to Mishawaka and take her out every day and everything. That was definitely rewarding,” Carrie said.

Just before 4:00 P.M. on Tuesday afternoon, a Chevy attempting to turn left while traveling north on M-140 is rear-ended by a Jeep.

This sent the Chevy into the southbound lane, right in front of the Kobbs, who had no time to stop.

“Both the Jeep and that other car caught on fire. Mine didn’t thankfully because I couldn’t get out right away. People got my mom out. They tried doing CPR on her right away but I could tell as soon as I looked over that she wasn’t with us anymore,” Carrie said.

Carrie suffered three broken ribs and a fractured sternum, but she says that’s nothing compared to the pain of losing her mother.

“I know that people are busy and have their own lives but just let your loved ones know you love them and spend time with them,” she said.

The Michigan State Police continue to investigate this crash to see if drugs or alcohol were involved and whether seatbelts were used properly.

