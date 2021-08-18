Advertisement

COVID deaths, hospitalizations to increase in coming weeks, CDC says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is upping its forecast for COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

The CDC now believes up to 664,000 deaths will be reported by Sept. 11.

That would be around 41,000 additional deaths; the virus has already killed 623,000 Americans.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, COVID cases among children are also increasing.

Health experts had hoped to get a higher threshold of people vaccinated ahead of the new school year, but only 50.9% of the population is fully vaccinated and cases are once again on the rise, largely due to the highly contagious delta variant.

