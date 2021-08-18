BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: Pete and Chasten Buttigieg are parents
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten are parents.
The Transportation Secretary tweeted Tuesday afternoon that he and his husband have been wanting to grow their family for some time. Buttigieg tweeted quote” the process isn’t done yet” and they can’t wait to share more information soon.
