BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: Pete and Chasten Buttigieg are parents

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten are parents.

The Transportation Secretary tweeted Tuesday afternoon that he and his husband have been wanting to grow their family for some time. Buttigieg tweeted quote” the process isn’t done yet” and they can’t wait to share more information soon.

For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family. We’re overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents! The process isn’t done yet and we’re thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us. We can’t wait to share more soon. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) August 17, 2021

