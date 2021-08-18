Advertisement

Bassitt struck by liner, Athletics lose 9-0 to White Sox

Abreu and Jake Lamb each hit a three-run homer for the AL Central-leading White Sox.
Chicago White Sox's Jake Lamb (23) and Jose Abreu celebrate the team's 9-0 win over the Oakland...
Chicago White Sox's Jake Lamb (23) and Jose Abreu celebrate the team's 9-0 win over the Oakland Athletics in a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Oakland pitcher Chris Bassitt was carted off the field after he was struck on the side of his head by a line drive. The Athletics went on to lose 9-0 to José Abreu and the Chicago White Sox. With two on and no outs in the second inning, Bassitt threw a cut fastball that Brian Goodwin drove up the middle. Bassitt went down on the mound right after he was hit, holding his head, and his teammates quickly waved to the dugout for assistance. Abreu and Jake Lamb each hit a three-run homer for the AL Central-leading White Sox.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

