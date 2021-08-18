Advertisement

AP Source: Biden to require vaccines for nursing home staff

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington,...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 29, 2021.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will move to require that nursing home staff are vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for those facilities to continue receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.

Biden will announce the step Wednesday afternoon in a White House address as the administration continues to look for ways to use mandates to encourage vaccine holdouts to get shots. A senior administration official confirmed the announcement, first reported by CNN, Wednesday on the condition of anonymity to preview the news before Biden’s remarks.

The new mandate, in the form of a forthcoming regulation to be issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, could take effect as soon as next month.

Hundreds of thousands of nursing home workers are not vaccinated, according to federal data, despite those facilities bearing the brunt of the early COVID-19 outbreak.

