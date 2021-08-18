15-year-old dies in Elkhart County crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 15-year-old girl is dead after a crash in Elkhart County last.

This happened on County Road 1, north of Wyndtree Boulevard just after 9:20 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12. The car was driving south when it hit a large tree in the road.

The 19-year-old driver and front seat passenger were taken to the hospital, but both are expected to be okay. However, the 15-year-old, who was sitting in the back seat, was taken to the hospital where she later died. Officials have identified her as Tiarra Clinch.

The crash is still under investigation.

