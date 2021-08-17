Advertisement

Votto gets 2,000th hit, Reds hand Cubs 12th straight loss

The loss was the 12th straight for the free-falling Cubs.
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) acknowledges the crowd after hitting a single during the...
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) acknowledges the crowd after hitting a single during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. The hit is the 2,000th of his career.(AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (AP) - Jonathan India slammed a two-run homer and had five RBIs as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Chicago Cubs 14-5. The loss was the 12th straight for the free-falling Cubs. Cincinnati first baseman Joey Votto got the 2,000th hit of his career, a solid single in the seventh. He came up again later in the inning and drove in a run with another base hit during an eight-run Reds inning. Wade Miley allowed four hits and struck out seven over seven scoreless innings as the Reds won for the ninth time in 13 games to move within 7 1/2 games of first-place Milwaukee in the NL Central.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

