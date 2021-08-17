The Villages of Indiana hosts 5th annual Diaper Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 5th annual Diaper Day is taking place now through August 24th.

The annual event is hosted by The Villages of Indiana, a non-profit that provides foster care placement services, adoption services, and family support programs.

The Villages services more than 3,100 families each day, which is why the need for diaper donations is so great.

“It costs about $90 a month to support one child, so imagine having multiple children,” said Sarah Cline, director of development. “So, if we can help a family not have to choose between paying rent or utilities or providing enough diapers for 200 diaper changes a month, we want to provide that support to these families.”

You can donate in one of two ways:

By purchasing diapers on The Villages wish list on Amazon and shipping it directly to The Villages of Indiana. To view the wish list, click here.

Or you can drop off donations to The Villages office located at 3132 Old U.S. 20 a1, in Elkhart.

