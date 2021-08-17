Advertisement

Portion of State Road 15 closed until end of October

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - State Road 15, near Bristol, is now closed from State Road 120 to the Indiana Toll Road.

Crews are completing work on bridge over the Little Elkhart River. Drivers should use the official detour of State Road 120, State Road 13 and U.S. 131, and U.S. 12 and Michigan 103 and State Road 15.

Work will last until the end of October.

