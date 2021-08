ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - State Road 120 between County Road 17 and State Road 15 is now closed.

Crews are working to replace the small culvert over Sheep Creek. During the closure, drivers should use the poster detour of County Road 17, U.S. 20 and State Road 15.

Work will continue until the beginning of September.

