Advertisement

Penn High School football sets same expectations after unusual 2020 season

Penn football is coming off its first non-winning season since 1980.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The high school football regular season begins this week in Indiana.

Last year, was a different season for so many reasons especially for the Penn Kingsmen football program.

Penn football is coming off its first non-winning season since 1980. The Kingsmen finished 5-5 overall in 2020.

“Our expectations are always the same,” Penn head coach Cory Yeoman said. “They are very very high. We want to start out and try to have a winning season. Number two, try and win a conference championship. And three, try and win the last game of the season. I hope you see guys that play smart. That play fast. That play physical. Hope you see guys flying around and getting excited with each other.”

The Penn football program expects to get back to its winning ways in 2021, and believes a special season is in store.

“We are expecting great things for this year,” Penn senior inside linebacker Chase Deniger said. “Big senior class and we’re really physical this year. They are going to see heart. They are going to see great leaders and we are going to fly to the ball every play.”

The Penn Kingsmen start their season on the road at Valpo to begin 2021.

Kickoff between the Kingsmen and the Vikings is set for 8 PM on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after being hit by a train in Three Oaks.
Person killed in Three Oaks train crash
The fatal crash marks the third one in St. Joseph County this weekend.
24-year-old dies in early Sunday morning crash
Silver Alert for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain. She may be with 37-year-old Justin Lee Miller.
UPDATE: FBI joins search for missing 11-month-old Plymouth girl
One injured in South Bend shooting
Emergency crews responded to the scene to find three semis and RV in a rear-end collision.
One airlifted in Toll Road crash involving semis, RV

Latest News

Kyle Hamilton runs back an interception in Notre Dame football fall camp practice in 2021.
Irish safety Kyle Hamilton ignores NFL Draft buzz
Penn High School football prepares for 2021 season
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks reacts at the end of the baseball game against...
Jiménez, Hendriks lead White Sox past A’s 5-2
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) acknowledges the crowd after hitting a single during the...
Votto gets 2,000th hit, Reds hand Cubs 12th straight loss