Penn High School football sets same expectations after unusual 2020 season

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The high school football regular season begins this week in Indiana.

Last year, was a different season for so many reasons especially for the Penn Kingsmen football program.

Penn football is coming off its first non-winning season since 1980. The Kingsmen finished 5-5 overall in 2020.

“Our expectations are always the same,” Penn head coach Cory Yeoman said. “They are very very high. We want to start out and try to have a winning season. Number two, try and win a conference championship. And three, try and win the last game of the season. I hope you see guys that play smart. That play fast. That play physical. Hope you see guys flying around and getting excited with each other.”

The Penn football program expects to get back to its winning ways in 2021, and believes a special season is in store.

“We are expecting great things for this year,” Penn senior inside linebacker Chase Deniger said. “Big senior class and we’re really physical this year. They are going to see heart. They are going to see great leaders and we are going to fly to the ball every play.”

The Penn Kingsmen start their season on the road at Valpo to begin 2021.

Kickoff between the Kingsmen and the Vikings is set for 8 PM on Friday.

