Parents of missing 11-month-old Plymouth girl in custody

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The parents of an 11-month-old girl gone missing in Plymouth have been taken into custody.

The news was announced at a press briefing Tuesday morning outside the Plymouth Police Department. Police Chief David Bacon says both Kenneth Lain and Tiffany Coburn are both being charged with neglect of a dependent.

Mercedes Lain has been missing since Thursday, Aug. 12. She was last seen with 37-year-old Justin Lee Miller at the Economy Inn on N. Michigan Street in Plymouth. Police say Miller is a family friend and was supposed to babysit Mercedes for a few days.

Mercedes was reported missing by her father, Kenneth, Sunday night and a Silver Alert was issued. Police say Miller and his vehicle were found in Starke County at 3:30 a.m. on Monday. Miller was taken into custody and is also being charged with neglect of a dependent.

Police believe Mercedes could still be in the Marshall County area. But right now, there is no sign of where exactly she might be. The FBI is assisting in this case.

“We’re just asking if anybody knows anything or if you have her, please bring her home or take her somewhere where she can be brought home,” says Stacy Milton, Mercedes’ aunt. “Please, we’re asking for your guys’ help.”

Mercedes is described as 2 feet tall and 19 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. Michiana Crime Stoppers is currently offering a reward of up to $1,000 for anyone who has information that could lead to finding Mercedes.

If you have any information on Mercedes Lain, contact the Plymouth Police Department at 574-936-2126 or 911.

