No shootings or murders in Benton Harbor a week after Mayors address

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) -Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad says there have been no shootings or murders in Benton Harbor since they started their 21 Days of Peace on Aug. 9th.

16 News Now listened in on his update to tell us how they’ve kept the peace so far.

There was a lot of optimism about the collaboration that’s taken place to keep people safe and resolve issues before violence happens.

City leaders say they want to keep being proactive in stopping gun violence after the first week of the 21 Days of Peace resulted in no shootings or murders.

“We have not had any recent shootings or homicides so I’m happy and pleased to announce that,” Muhammad said.

“Even calls of shots fired are dramatically down which is a step in the right direction. Very good,” said Benton Harbor Public Safety Director Dan McGinnis.

The Mayor says Governor Whitmer wants to allocate $75 million in pandemic funds to reduce crime in several cities, with Benton Harbor being one of them.

He says these dollars will go toward job opportunities, more training, and encouraging officers to live where they patrol.

Mayor Muhammad and Director McGinnis said the interactions between residents and law enforcement have been compliant as they work to enforce the new curfew for teens under eighteen and make more traffic stops.

“Lately when I hear sirens, I get greatly concerned, or when I see troopers or police cars. But now, the ease is coming,” Mayor Muhammad said.

“Like the mayor said, we’d rather have compliance than be punitive,” McGinnis said.

Faith leaders are also playing a big role in keeping the peace, transforming their churches into places to mediate problems before they turn violent.

They’ve also gathered at a different spot in town every day to pray for an end to gun violence.

“I think that even though it is a good place to celebrate, I also say we must keep our foot on the gas and we must still be proactive in this daily approach,” said Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church Pastor Carlton Lynch.

Chief McGinnis says they’ve heard from a significantly higher amount of residents reaching out with information and tips, so he wants to remind people if they see something, to say something.

Tuesday’s gathering will be at City Hall and will be led by Pastor Palmer from the Bethel Restoration Center at 7:00 P.M.

Working as a united front to finish these 21 days of Peace without gun violence.

