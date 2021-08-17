Advertisement

MSP launches impaired driving enforcement campaign

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WNDU) - With Labor Day weekend approaching, Michigan State Police are increasing patrols to look out for impaired drivers.

During this time, more officers will be on the roads to try and reduce drunk and drugged driving. They’ll also increase state and national messaging about the dangers of driving impaired.

The enforcement campaign runs until Sept. 6.

From Michigan State Police Release:

Over the 2020 Labor Day holiday period in Michigan, there were 1,833 crashes, including 15 fatal crashes, resulting in 15 fatalities. Of those 15 fatal crashes, 8 involved alcohol and/or drugs (53.3 percent).

In Michigan, it is illegal to drive with a blood-alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or higher, although motorists can be arrested at any BAC level if an officer believes they are impaired. Motorists face enhanced penalties if arrested for a first-time drunk driving offense with a .17 BAC or higher. Anyone who refuses a breath test for the first time is given a one-year driver’s license suspension. For a second refusal within seven years, it is a two-year suspension.

According to the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute, in 2020, a total of 161 alcohol-impaired drivers involved in crashes in Michigan were killed, and 63 of those drivers (39.1 percent) were not wearing seat belts.

Last year, nearly 42 percent of fatalities on Michigan roadways involved alcohol and/or drugs.

During last year’s August enforcement campaign, officers made 181 OWI (Operating While Intoxicated) and 35 OUID (Operating Under the Influence of Drugs) arrests for a total of 216 alcohol- and drug-related arrests.

The impaired-driving campaigns are supported with federal traffic safety funds provided by the U.S. Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and coordinated by the OHSP.

