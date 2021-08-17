Advertisement

Michigan City man hospitalized in crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Officials say speed and alcohol were factors in a single-car crash in Berrien County Monday afternoon.

Just before 5, officers responded to West US-12 near Grand Avenue in New Buffalo Township.

Witnesses say the westbound car was driving at a high rate of speed on US-12, and began passing on the before losing control and going off the road.

It hit a fire hydrant, a home, a large rock, several trees, and a parked vehicle before flipping over.

The passengers -- both men in their 20′s from New Buffalo -- were able to make it out of the car on their own.

The driver -- a 29-year-old Michigan City man -- had to be extricated and was was taken to south bend memorial with serious injuries.

