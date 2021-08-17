Marquee Sports Network to air three South Bend Cubs games

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (South Bend Cubs) - The South Bend Cubs and Marquee Sports Network have reached an agreement to broadcast three South Bend games during the remainder of the 2021 season. Marquee’s first South Bend Cubs game will air on Thursday, August 19 against the Quad Cities River Bandits with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. ET and pregame coverage starting at 7 p.m.

“We are thrilled to join Marquee Sports Network and showcase the talent in South Bend,” said South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart. “Fans will not only get the chance to see the future of the Chicago Cubs, but what it’s like to watch a game at Four Winds Field. This partnership opens our organization up to a fanbase that may not have been to a South Bend game. After seeing what we have to offer, we hope those fans make the short drive to see a game for themselves.”

The reigning Midwest League champions have been a Cubs affiliate since the start of the 2015 season. That year South Bend drew 347,673 fans out to Four Winds Field, and they’ve drawn over 319,000 every season since. July 3 of their inaugural season as a Cubs affiliate, they set what is still a franchise record with an attendance of 8,143.

South Bend spent 2015-2020 as the Cubs low-a affiliate and are amid their first season as the high-a affiliate. In 2021 the Chicago Cubs and South Bend Cubs came to a 10-year Professional Development League agreement to keep South Bend on as a Cubs affiliate through the 2030 season.

SOUTH BEND CUBS GAMES ON MARQUEE SPORTS NETWORK

Thursday, August 19 – 7:05 p.m. ET vs Quad Cities River Bandits (Kansas City Royals affiliate)

Sunday, August 22 - 2:05 p.m. ET vs Quad Cities River Bandits - on tape delay, will air after the Chicago Cubs game

Sunday, September 5 – 7:05 p.m. ET vs Lake County Captains (Cleveland Indians affiliate)

On August 19 South Bend will be the only game aired on Marquee, with the Chicago Cubs scheduled for an off day. On August 22 the South Bend Cubs will air on Marquee on tape delay and will be aired after the conclusion of the Chicago Cubs game against the Royals. September 5 is the South Bend Cubs last home game of the season, and you can go from watching the Chicago Cubs on Marquee at 2:20 p.m. ET to watching the South Bend Cubs on the same channel at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Marquee Sports Network is available within the Cubs home television territory in portions of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Wisconsin, and is carried on more than 50 cable providers, as well as streaming platforms AT&T TV and fuboTV. For a full list of providers, visit www.marqueesportsnetwork.com/providers/.

About the South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs are the Class A-Advanced minor league affiliate of the 2016 World Series Champion Chicago Cubs. Over the past 33 years, the team has won four Midwest League titles, most recently in 2019, and has captured eight division titles. In 2019, the South Bend Cubs hosted the Midwest League All-Star Game. In June 2017, Four Winds Field, home of the South Bend Cubs, was voted Best Class A ballpark in the country by Ballpark Digest. In 2015 the team was named Ballpark Digest’s Team of the Year and received the John H. Johnson President’s Award, the highest award in minor league baseball. The team is owned and operated by Swing-Batter-Swing, LLC whose principal shareholder is Andrew T. Berlin of Chicago, Ill.