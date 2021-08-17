Advertisement

Jiménez, Hendriks lead White Sox past A’s 5-2

Oakland dropped to 4-3 on a 10-game trip after it lost two of three at last-place Texas over the weekend.
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks reacts at the end of the baseball game against...
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks reacts at the end of the baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)(Matt Marton | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Eloy Jiménez hit a tiebreaking RBI single and Liam Hendriks got the save against his former team, leading the Chicago White Sox to a 5-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics. Seby Zavala had two hits and two RBIs as Chicago improved to an AL-best 40-22 at home. Luis Robert homered, and Dallas Keuchel pitched five innings of two-run ball in his first win since July 9. Oakland dropped to 4-3 on a 10-game trip after it lost two of three at last-place Texas over the weekend.

