Irish safety Kyle Hamilton ignores NFL Draft buzz

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The college football season is quickly approaching. There are less than three weeks away from Week 1.

The start of the season will likely mark the beginning of the end for Irish safety Kyle Hamilton.

The Irish captain is one of the best players in all of college football.

Several NFL mock drafts do not just have Hamilton being selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but in the Top 10.

Hamilton knows all about the NFL Draft buzz, but he doesn’t care too much about it.

He plans to be where his feet are, and that’s at Notre Dame as a member of the Fighting Irish.

“You can control the controllable,” Hamilton said. “Whatever happens down the road, that’s what happens. Now, I just need to focus on the season, focus on school and focus on spending great time with my friends. If all that comes down the road, that’s fine and dandy. Right now, I am just focused on camp and practice tomorrow. I feel like it all depends on the person and where your mind is at. Right now, my mind is on Notre Dame football and school when it starts. I feel like that is plenty on my plate already and to add something else to that, that will just stress me out and take my mind off what really matters at this point wouldn’t be helpful.”

All that’s on Hamilton’s mind right now is preparing for that first game of the season against Florida State.

There are just 20 days until kick between the Irish and Seminoles down in Tallahassee.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.