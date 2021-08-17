Advertisement

Irish safety Kyle Hamilton ignores NFL Draft buzz

He plans to be where his feet are, and that’s at Notre Dame as a member of the Fighting Irish.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The college football season is quickly approaching. There are less than three weeks away from Week 1.

The start of the season will likely mark the beginning of the end for Irish safety Kyle Hamilton.

The Irish captain is one of the best players in all of college football.

Several NFL mock drafts do not just have Hamilton being selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but in the Top 10.

Hamilton knows all about the NFL Draft buzz, but he doesn’t care too much about it.

He plans to be where his feet are, and that’s at Notre Dame as a member of the Fighting Irish.

“You can control the controllable,” Hamilton said. “Whatever happens down the road, that’s what happens. Now, I just need to focus on the season, focus on school and focus on spending great time with my friends. If all that comes down the road, that’s fine and dandy. Right now, I am just focused on camp and practice tomorrow. I feel like it all depends on the person and where your mind is at. Right now, my mind is on Notre Dame football and school when it starts. I feel like that is plenty on my plate already and to add something else to that, that will just stress me out and take my mind off what really matters at this point wouldn’t be helpful.”

All that’s on Hamilton’s mind right now is preparing for that first game of the season against Florida State.

There are just 20 days until kick between the Irish and Seminoles down in Tallahassee.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after being hit by a train in Three Oaks.
Person killed in Three Oaks train crash
The fatal crash marks the third one in St. Joseph County this weekend.
24-year-old dies in early Sunday morning crash
Silver Alert for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain. She may be with 37-year-old Justin Lee Miller.
UPDATE: FBI joins search for missing 11-month-old Plymouth girl
One injured in South Bend shooting
Emergency crews responded to the scene to find three semis and RV in a rear-end collision.
One airlifted in Toll Road crash involving semis, RV

Latest News

Kyle Hamilton not worried about NFL Draft buzz
Kyle Hamilton not worried about NFL draft buzz
Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner warms up in fall camp practice.
Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner flashes ‘dynamic’ potential in fall camp
On Friday, Brian Kelly named seven captains for this year’s Fighting Irish team. Three of them...
Irish offensive captains honored with new leadership roles
Irish land 4-star safety recruit Adon Shuler