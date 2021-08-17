First Alert Forecast: Humidity Returns with Isolated Storm Chances

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Morning patchy dense fog starts the day off. Slow down on the roads. A mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. Staying warm with more humidity. These factors will likely help to produce a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Not everyone will see these, those that do could experience a brief heavy downpour. High of 83.

TUESDAY NIGHT: If you are heading down to Four Winds Field it is going to be a great night for baseball! Low 80s by first pitch, falling through the 70s during the game with a slight chance of an isolated shower. A few clouds overnight staying mild and muggy. Patchy fog likely to develop in the early morning hours. Low of 64.

WEDNESDAY: Starting the day off with some areas of patchy fog possible again. The sunshine comes up to get rid of the fog, but we are mixed with clouds all day. It remains warm and humid with highs in the lower 80s. The chance for afternoon isolated storms is likely again. Not everyone will see these, those that do could see a brief heavy downpour. High of 83.

THURSDAY: Sunshine and a few high clouds during the day with the chance for more isolated storms in the afternoon and early evening. The highs stay in the middle 80s with the humidity high again. A heat index likely reaching into the lower 90s. High of 85.

LONG RANGE: The highs continue to rise into Friday. A heat index topping out in the middle 90s with the higher humidity sticking around into the weekend. Rain chances come back down as we head into the second half of the weekend before a slight chance of a storm next week. Highs remain near average as we head into the final week of August!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, August 16th, 2021

Monday’s High: 82

Monday’s Low: 56

Precipitation: 0.00″

