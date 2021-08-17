Advertisement

Dog Days of Summer

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - HUMIDITY HAS RETURNED... While we are still seeing some pretty nice August weather, it’s not nearly as comfortable as the weekend. We’re back to warmer and more humid conditions, and it looks like that will be sticking around for the next week or so. That means areas of morning fog, then hazy sunshine, then some pop-up showers or thundershower in the afternoon. There are signs that things could cool back down near the end of this 10 day forecast...

Tonight: An evening shower in a couple of spots south, but most of us stay dry. Areas of dense fog late. Low: 67, Wind: Calm

Wednesday: A mix of clouds and sunshine, warm and humid. A pop-up shower or t’shower in some areas. High: 83, Wind: E 3-6

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and mild...fog possible late. Low: 67

Thursday: Partly sunny, warm and muggy. A pop-up thundershower in some areas. High: 85

