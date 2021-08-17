Beacon Children’s Hospital urges PHM to mandate face masks

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With PHM students returning to class Thursday morning, top doctors at Beacon Children’s Hospital, including Memorial Hospital President Larry Tracy, Jr., have expressed “profound disappointment” in the district for having an optional face mask policy.

In a letter dated August 16th to Superintendent Dr. Jerry Thacker and the PHM School Board of Trustees, Beacon said the district “disregard[ed] the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), issued on August 5th, for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools.

“Specifically, the CDC recommends ‘universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. Children should return to full-time in-person learning in the fall with layered protection strategies in place.’”

Dr. Kate Dutkiewcz, M.D., the medical director of Beacon Children’s Hospital, told 16 News Now that in the last month, the hospital has seen an increasing number of pediatric patients with acute Covid-19 cases.

“During the prior surges of the pandemic, we didn’t see acute infection so much in children. We are definitely seeing more now,” said Dutkiewcz.

PHM is not alone in having face masks optional for the time being. New Prairie schools and School City of Mishawaka don’t require masks. Masks are optional but strongly encouraged in John Glenn schools. Masks also are optional for Elkhart Community Schools - except when someone is identified as a close contact to a Covid-positive individual.

Dutkiewcz says Elkhart General Hospital - which is a part of Beacon Health System - sent a letter to Elkhart schools last week regarding the district’s policy.

When asked if other area districts with optional mask policies would be receiving a letter, Dutkiewcz responded: “Regardless of who got the letter first, the message is the same to all areas schools, right? So Beacon Health System and Beacon Children’s Hospital are committed to the safety and health of children. It’s a primary focus of ours. And so along those lines, following national, state, and local health department guidelines, we also strongly recommend that all area schools require masking of students, staff and visitors.”

In response to the Beacon letter, PHM Superintendent Dr. Jerry Thacker wrote to 16 News Now: “I would like to express our appreciation to Mr. Tracy and his colleagues for sharing their concerns with President Riley and me. We appreciate their expertise and commitment to health and safety. We will use their information as a presentation is developed for the School Board meeting on Monday, August 23.”

In central Indiana, Carmel schools, in addition two other districts in Hamilton County, changed their face mask policies to require coverings, citing rising Covid-19 case numbers.

