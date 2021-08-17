‘Be My Neighbor Day’ held at Four Winds Field

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There was plenty for kids to take part in Tuesday night before the South Bend Cubs game at Four Winds Field.

Daniel Tiger’s “Be My Neighbor Day” included numerous pre-game activities and giveaways. Daniel Tiger also made brief appearances before and during the game, but he was not available for photos with the children due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, there were themed areas setup for photo opportunities.

The theme tonight was all about being a good neighbor, and all families were encouraged to bring one canned food item per person to benefit the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

“It’s all about positivity, sending a message of positivity,” says Chris Hagstrom-Jones, assistant general manager of the South Bend Cubs. “You know, there’s a lot of kids out there going back to school, and it can be a little scary right now. But we want to show everybody that ‘hey, it’s great to be a neighbor to the community.’ We are excited that kids are going back to school.”

