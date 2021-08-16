Veteran of Afghanistan War reacts to crisis overseas

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Seeing the news of the Taliban seizing control of Kabul feels like a blow for veterans like retired U.S. Air Force SSgt. Will Paholak.

“It kind of takes the wind out of your sails,” said Paholak.

Paholak served in Afghanistan from the end of 2003 until 2004 and was stationed at Bagram Air Base located north of Kabul, the country’s capital. In July, the U.S. returned the air base to Afghanistan. But this past weekend, the Taliban also overtook Bagram Air Base.

“I think that anytime that you put in work for something, and you see that work destroyed when we’re obviously trying to make things peaceful over there. And, of course, since the 911 attacks, the main reason why we went over there,” Paholak explained. “I just -- like I said, just all the work that we put in over there, not just myself but all the troops, all the civilians that worked over -- there’s a lot of civilian contractors over there as well, that they really busted their rear ends over at that airfield. And and it’s in Afghanistan and I’m imagine other facilities in Afghanistan as well, to build it all up. To see it just be gone is it we obviously wish it would gone a better a little better route.”

The Afghan government collapse also brings back memories of Paholak’s deployment.

“We’ve seen it, you know, firsthand in the good that we were doing over there,” he said. “We would get care packages from from civilians over in the U.S. by the truckloads, and we would actually go out into villages and hand out that stuff to help them out -- the Afghan people. So I’m not sure how much that was reported. But we did do that a lot. And of course, we were armed and all that to protect ourselves. But, you know, just little things like that. Plus, we got attacked a lot over there as well.”

Paholak served in the U.S. Air Force from 1996 to 2011.

