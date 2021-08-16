Two killed in Starke County crash

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are dead after a crash over the weekend in Starke County.

According to our reporting partners at WKVI, it happened at State Road 10 and U.S. 35 Saturday night. Police say the driver of a pickup stopped at the intersection and tried to turn left. The driver allegedly didn’t see a motorcycle heading north, and the two vehicles collided.

Two people on the motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup was not injured.

