Two killed in Starke County crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are dead after a crash over the weekend in Starke County.

According to our reporting partners at WKVI, it happened at State Road 10 and U.S. 35 Saturday night. Police say the driver of a pickup stopped at the intersection and tried to turn left. The driver allegedly didn’t see a motorcycle heading north, and the two vehicles collided.

Two people on the motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup was not injured.

