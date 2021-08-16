SILVER ALERT: 11-month-old missing from Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The Plymouth Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Mercedes Lain, an 11 month old white female, 2 feet tall, 19 pounds, blonde hair with brown eyes.

She was last seen with Justin Lee Miller, a 37 year old white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 170 pounds, brown hair with blue eye, and driving a blue 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee with an Indiana plate of BOT126.

Mercedes is missing from Plymouth and was last seen on Thursday at 9 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Mercedes Lain, contact the Plymouth Police Department at 574-936-2126 or 911.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.