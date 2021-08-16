Advertisement

SILVER ALERT: 11-month-old missing from Plymouth

Silver Alert for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain. She may be with 37-year-old Justin Lee Miller.
Silver Alert for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain. She may be with 37-year-old Justin Lee Miller.(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The Plymouth Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Mercedes Lain, an 11 month old white female, 2 feet tall, 19 pounds, blonde hair with brown eyes.

She was last seen with Justin Lee Miller, a 37 year old white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 170 pounds, brown hair with blue eye, and driving a blue 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee with an Indiana plate of BOT126.

Mercedes is missing from Plymouth and was last seen on Thursday at 9 pm.  She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Mercedes Lain, contact the Plymouth Police Department at 574-936-2126 or 911.

