Advertisement

Shooting outside San Antonio sports bar kills 3, wounds 2

The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot at the Boom Boom Sports Bar in...
The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot at the Boom Boom Sports Bar in San Antonio.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police say a man fatally shot three people and wounded two others outside of a San Antonio sports bar following an argument.

The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot at the Boom Boom Sports Bar in San Antonio.

The city’s police chief, William McManus, says the man went to his car and got a long gun, then started shooting.

McManus says all of the victims were in their 20s and 30s.

No arrests have been announced.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal motorcycle accident on toll road
One dead, another seriously injured in Toll Road motorcycle crash
FACT investigating fatal accident in South Bend.
20-year-old dies in early morning vehicle crash
Concord HS said Chase Andrews was last seen at his home in Elkhart County on Thursday night...
Concord HS reports missing student has been found
A memorial ride and scholarship presentation Saturday are honoring the life of an Indiana Toll...
Memorial ride honors Indiana Toll Road worker killed on the job
One person has died after being hit by a train in Three Oaks.
Person killed in Three Oaks train crash

Latest News

Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
Rush on Kabul airport as Afghans flee Taliban takeover
Brian McDermott, chief of patrol for Chicago Police Dept., gave an update Sunday on a fatal...
1 child dead, 1 child fighting for life after Chicago shooting
Residents in South Florida prepare for Tropical Storm Fred with sandbags. The system could make...
Haiti braces for Grace, Florida for Fred as storms brew
FILE - The company logo is shown at the top of a supercharger for Tesla automobiles near shops...
US agency opens formal probe into Tesla Autopilot system
Rep. Scott Perry, while parroting former President Donald Trump's false election claims, was...
Pennsylvania lawmaker under fire for alleged support of overthrowing election