Portion of Cleveland Road to close in Granger for pipe installation

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Cleveland Road will be closed temporarily this week in between Bittersweet Road and Capital Avenue in Granger.

The daytime closures are expected to last Tuesday and Wednesday, or until work is done. Crews are installing pipes under the road in two separate locations.

To get around the closure, use Bittersweet and Capital to access State Road 23.

