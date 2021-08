GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after an early Monday morning crash in Granger.

Police say it happened just before 4:30 a.m. in the 51000 block of Ash Road. Despite it being a head-on collision between two cars, no injuries were life-threatening.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.