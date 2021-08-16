Person killed in Three Oaks train crash

THREE OAKS, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after one person has died after being hit by a train in Three Oaks. According to the Three Oaks Police Department, the incident happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday.

High-speed rail was involved, and Amtrak trains can go up to 110 miles per hour.

Authorities want to remind people to stay away from railroad tracks, as they are private property.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.