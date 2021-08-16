Advertisement

One injured in South Bend shooting

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 16, 2021
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is in Memorial Hospital after an overnight shooting.

Police were called to the 2200 block of Dorothy around 12:40 a.m. Monday. Officers found one male who had been shot. He is expected to survive.

The South Bend Police Shooting Response Team has taken over the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP, or the SBPD Investigative Bureau at 574-235-9263.

