Notre Dame No. 9 in preseason AP Top 25 poll

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - Notre Dame is No. 9 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll, which was released Monday.

Numerous Fighting Irish opponents are also ranked in the preseason poll, including Cincinnati (No. 8), North Carolina (No. 10), Wisconsin (No. 12), and USC (No. 15).

Indiana is slated at No. 17 in the rankings. Meanwhile, Michigan and Ball State each received votes.

Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 preseason college football poll for fourth time in the past six seasons. The Crimson Tide are the defending national champions. Alabama received 47 of 63 first-place votes from sports writers and broadcasters who vote in the poll presented by Regions Bank.

Oklahoma is No. 2 with six first-place votes, just ahead of No. 3 Clemson. Ohio State and Georgia round out the top five. The Big Ten, SEC and Pac-12 conferences each have five teams in the Top 25. The ACC and Big 12 each have three.

Link to the full poll: apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

8/16/2021 12:07:59 PM (GMT -4:00)

