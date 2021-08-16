Advertisement

Medical Moment: Diabetes causing dementia?

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Type 2 diabetes, a chronic and progressive disease that affects up to 95 percent of all diabetics, can cause devastating complications.

“These include things like blindness, kidney damage, amputations, heart attacks, and strokes,” says Richard Pratley from the AdventHealth Translational Research Institute.

Now, a new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association reveals that Type 2 diabetes and the age that it’s developed can actually increase your risk of dementia. Doctor Pratley was not involved in the study, but he says “oftentimes, nowadays, we’re diagnosing Type 2 diabetes at a very early stage.”

Researchers calculated that for every five years earlier Type 2 diabetes onsets, the risk for dementia grows by 24 percent. They also found that a person aged 55 to 59 with Type 2 diabetes is more than twice as likely to develop dementia than a nondiabetic of the same age. Suggesting that taking prevention steps for diabetes could also lower the risk for dementia. Doctors recommend cutting out sugar and refined carbs, drinking lots of water daily, and exercising often. For habits, experts say quit smoking if you do, and avoid chronic sedentary behaviors.

The study says that while they have found a connection between diabetes and dementia, they still have yet to find the direct cause.

