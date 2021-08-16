Advertisement

Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner flashes ‘dynamic’ potential in fall camp

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The quarterback battle is over for the Notre Dame football program. Wisconsin grad transfer Jack Coan has been named the starter by head coach Brian Kelly.

However, that doesn’t mean Coan will be the only quarterback to see the field for the Irish this season.

Irish true freshman quarterback Tyler Buchner is highly touted.

According to 247sports, he’s the third highest rated prospect in Notre Dame’s 2021 recruiting class, and the four-star recruit was ranked as the 11th best quarterback in the country.

Buchner has certainly flashed that potential in practice. Kelly has seen it.

He just doesn’t know in what type of capacity they will use Buchner in 2021.

“Look, it’s pretty clear,” Kelly said. “He’s a dynamic player, right? We have to make sure that dynamic player is prepared within our offensive structure and so we’re not going to put a dynamic player to the side just because he’s young. We want to win and dynamic players help you win, so we just got to sort this out after six practices and figure out what that looks like.”

Buchner and the Irish still have a little less than three weeks until the season opener on the road in Tallahassee against Florida State. Kick between the Irish and Seminoles is set for 7:30 PM on September 5.

