Irish offensive captains honored with new leadership roles

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, Brian Kelly named seven captains for this year’s Fighting Irish team.

Three of them come from the offensive side of the ball and are proven leaders.

All of them are honored with their new leadership roles.

Center Jarrett Patterson continues the strong tradition of offensive linemen representing the captains.

He says he hasn’t gotten a chance to talk with his former linemen just yet.

“It’s definitely exciting,” Patterson said. “I think for myself, it’s really just an honor and privilege to be named captain especially for the offensive line. Like from my freshmen year with [Alex] Bars and [Sam] Musti[pher] and these past two years with Rob Hainsey so kind of following in line with those guys and generations before it’s pretty exciting,”

Wide receiver Avery Davis has been the ultimate utility man for the Irish in recent years, coming in as a quarterback, switching to running back, playing some defensive back, before ending up as a wide receiver.

“Ultimate honor,” Davis said. “Ultimate pleasure. If you would’ve told me I would’ve been captain literally a year ago, I would’ve been like, ‘You’re lying, I don’t believe that.’ I just didn’t see it happening. It’s crazy how things unfold.”

Finally, Kyren Williams, who broke through last year as one of the top and most reliable running backs in the country.

“My freshman year, I got redshirted,” Williams said. “I never would’ve imagined that I’d be in this position that I am now. Being a team captain at Notre Dame? That’s something I definitely never thought I would get to this point in my life.”

The defensive captains are Kurt Hinish, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Drew White and Kyle Hamilton.

The season kicks off just three weeks from Sunday as the Irish head down to Florida State

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.