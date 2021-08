SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame picked up a big recruit already for the 2023 class.

New Jersey native Adon Shuler announced on Instagram that he’ll be joining the Blue and Gold over Penn State, Florida and Maryland.

Loved by a few hated by many respected by all… #goirish☘ #THINKBIG #IRISHRISING23 #Irvingtontuff



C O M M I T T E D☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/b4gWJPUf5S — Adon Shuler ✞ (@adon_shuler) August 15, 2021

The 4-star safety is the third commitment of the 2023 class, which is now ranked third according to 247 Sports.

