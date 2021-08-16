Gov. Whitmer announces new funding proposal for public safety

DETROIT, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a new funding proposal for public safety on Monday.

The proposal will increase support for police officers, create programs to curb the use of illegal guns, and expand opportunities by investing in education and job creation.

“People are scared,” Whitmer says. “They’re afraid to pump their gas, or merge onto the highway, pull up to a red light, drive to work, drop their kids off at school. And that’s not right. We cannot and will not accept this as normal. No one should feel unsafe as they go about their lives.”

The money will come from the American Rescue Plan.

