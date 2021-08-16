Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer announces new funding proposal for public safety

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a new funding proposal for public safety on Monday.

The proposal will increase support for police officers, create programs to curb the use of illegal guns, and expand opportunities by investing in education and job creation.

“People are scared,” Whitmer says. “They’re afraid to pump their gas, or merge onto the highway, pull up to a red light, drive to work, drop their kids off at school. And that’s not right. We cannot and will not accept this as normal. No one should feel unsafe as they go about their lives.”

The money will come from the American Rescue Plan.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal motorcycle accident on toll road
One dead, another seriously injured in Toll Road motorcycle crash
FACT investigating fatal accident in South Bend.
20-year-old dies in early morning vehicle crash
Concord HS said Chase Andrews was last seen at his home in Elkhart County on Thursday night...
Concord HS reports missing student has been found
One person has died after being hit by a train in Three Oaks.
Person killed in Three Oaks train crash
The fatal crash marks the third one in St. Joseph County this weekend.
24-year-old dies in early Sunday morning crash

Latest News

Arrests made in connection to recent shootings
Two killed in Starke County crash
Police say it happened just before 4:30 a.m. in the 51000 block of Ash Road.
Police investigating early morning crash in Granger
The daytime closures are expected to last Tuesday and Wednesday, or until work is done.
Portion of Cleveland Road to close in Granger for pipe installation
FACT investigating fatal accident in South Bend.
Autopsy results released in deadly South Bend crash
A Kansas City-based company wants to construct a $120 million solar farm in Elkhart County....
Elkhart County solar farm project on hold