First Alert Forecast: Warm and Dry Monday, Humidity Returns Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds with highs near 80. The dewpoints remain in the ow 60s which will keep it relatively comfortable. Clouds begin to dissipate in the afternoon turning mostly sunny. A light breeze from the East. High of 80.

MONDAY NIGHT: Calm winds and partly cloudy skies keep us in the low 60s overnight. Showers stay to the South. Low of 60.

TUESDAY: An increase in the clouds cover, seeing clouds and sun throughout the day. Highs reaching the lower 80s but the humidity is back with a dewpoint nearing 70. This makes the low 80s feel like the upper 80s during the heat of the day. There is also a chance of isolated thunderstorms to pop up during the afternoon. Keep an eye to the sky! High of 83.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun with a chance for isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the middle 80s with the humidity back in full swing. The heat index likely to reach 90 during the afternoon. High of 85.

LONG RANGE: A chance of isolated storms continues Thursday as the with better chance for storms coming both Friday and Saturday. The humidity will remain high as we head into the second half of the week. The warmth, humidity and chances for isolated storms continue into next week. Make it a great day!

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, August 15th, 2021

Sunday’s High: 81

Sunday’s Low: 55

Precipitation: 0.00″

