Concord Minutemen want to get back to normal success

DUNLAP, Ind. (WNDU) - There are just five more nights until those Friday night lights come on.

For the Concord Minutemen, they want this season to get back to normal... and by normal that means winning.

Last year, they were .500 for just the second time in the last seventeen seasons.

Something they know, they don’t want to repeat.

“Last year, we were 4-4,” head coach Craig Koehler said. “That is not good enough in this community, Our community expects more. Our players, our program, our administration expects more. We won our conference six out of ten years in the 2010s. When you do that, that carries weight, That carries expectation levels. So our expectation is to compete.”

Concord takes on Elkhart Friday night to kick off their season.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.