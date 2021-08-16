Berrien County Youth Fair gets underway

BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - The 75th annual Berrien County Youth Fair kicked off on Monday.

The week is packed with fun events like a tractor pull, demo derby and bull mania.

On Tuesday, kids get in free for Kid’s Day. Tuesday is also Law Enforcement Day.

“To see the kids faces yesterday as they were bringing in all the animals, you could see they were ready to be here and we’re ready for them to be here,” said Corey Burks, fair board president. “We are excited.

The Berrien County Youth Fair runs through Saturday, August 21st.

Admission is $7 for adults, $4 for children 5-12 and $5 for adults 65 and over.

Season passes are also available.

Gates close at 10 p.m. every day.

