Advertisement

Berrien County Youth Fair gets underway

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - The 75th annual Berrien County Youth Fair kicked off on Monday.

The week is packed with fun events like a tractor pull, demo derby and bull mania.

On Tuesday, kids get in free for Kid’s Day. Tuesday is also Law Enforcement Day.

“To see the kids faces yesterday as they were bringing in all the animals, you could see they were ready to be here and we’re ready for them to be here,” said Corey Burks, fair board president. “We are excited.

The Berrien County Youth Fair runs through Saturday, August 21st.

Admission is $7 for adults, $4 for children 5-12 and $5 for adults 65 and over.

Season passes are also available.

Gates close at 10 p.m. every day.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal motorcycle accident on toll road
One dead, another seriously injured in Toll Road motorcycle crash
FACT investigating fatal accident in South Bend.
20-year-old dies in early morning vehicle crash
Concord HS said Chase Andrews was last seen at his home in Elkhart County on Thursday night...
Concord HS reports missing student has been found
A memorial ride and scholarship presentation Saturday are honoring the life of an Indiana Toll...
Memorial ride honors Indiana Toll Road worker killed on the job
One person has died after being hit by a train in Three Oaks.
Person killed in Three Oaks train crash

Latest News

The fatal crash marks the third one in St. Joseph County this weekend.
24-year-old dies in early Sunday morning crash
Silver Alert for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain. She may be with 37-year-old Justin Lee Miller.
SILVER ALERT: 11-month-old missing from Plymouth
One injured in South Bend shooting
One airlifted, another injured in multi-vehicle crash
One airlifted, another injured in multi-vehicle crash