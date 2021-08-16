Advertisement

Back to Reality...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - BIT MORE HUMID... After a spectacular August weekend here in Michiana, we’re seeing the humidity levels creep back in. And we’ll continue to see the next couple of days become more humid again. That will give us some chances to get a shower or thunderstorm. But I do NOT see a return to the hot and stormy weather pattern from last week...and THAT is some good news!

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy...patchy fog later tonight. Low: 62, Wind: E 3-6

Tuesday: Partly sunny and warm...slight chance for a spotty PM T’shower. High: 83, Wind: SE 6-12

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy with patchy fog possible overnight. Low: 64

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds, warmer and more humid with a t’storm possible. High: 85

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal motorcycle accident on toll road
One dead, another seriously injured in Toll Road motorcycle crash
FACT investigating fatal accident in South Bend.
20-year-old dies in early morning vehicle crash
Concord HS said Chase Andrews was last seen at his home in Elkhart County on Thursday night...
Concord HS reports missing student has been found
One person has died after being hit by a train in Three Oaks.
Person killed in Three Oaks train crash
The fatal crash marks the third one in St. Joseph County this weekend.
24-year-old dies in early Sunday morning crash

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Warm and Dry Monday, Humidity Returns Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Warm and Dry Monday, Humidity Returns Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Warm and Dry Monday, Humidity Returns Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Warm and Dry Monday, Humidity Returns Tuesday
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Cooling into the 50s to start the week