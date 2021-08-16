Autopsy results released in deadly South Bend crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An autopsy report is in following the death of a 20-year-old in a crash Saturday morning in South Bend.

It happened just after 4 a.m. at the intersection of College Street and Orange Street. 20-year-old Amira Hopkins died on scene. The results of the autopsy report on Hopkins indicate that she died of blunt force trauma. A toxicology report is still pending.

The other driver in the crash remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The St. Joseph County FACT team is handling the investigation.

