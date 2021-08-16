Adams hopes to showcase offensive capabilities through the air in 2021

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This week high school football game action begins in the state of Indiana..

The Adams Eagles will look a bit differently on the field.

In 2020, the Eagles primarily ran the football. However, Adams expects to throw the ball a lot more this season.

“I think we have one of the best pass offenses I’ve had as a coach under our belt,” Adams head coach Antwon Jones said. “We can run the ball, pretty well I think but I think it is definitely one of our better passing teams. We’ve got to be ready to throw the ball and take care of business. It’s definitely one of our better passing teams I’ve ever had.”

The team is still very young. The Eagles are returning most of their players, losing only a handful of their team to graduation, and they believe this air raid offense will turn some heads on Friday nights.

“I think we are more focused this year than we were the last few years,” Adams junior running back Jeremiah Love said. “It’s exciting because we can move the ball in more ways than one.”

The Eagles will look to showcase their passing game on Friday night against the Northridge Raiders.

Kickoff between Adams and Northridge is at 7 PM at School Field.

