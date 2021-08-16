Advertisement

24-year-old dies in early Sunday morning crash

It happened at Cleveland and Bittersweet Rd. shortly after midnight.
The fatal crash marks the third one in St. Joseph County this weekend.
The fatal crash marks the third one in St. Joseph County this weekend.(AP Images)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 24-year-old is dead following a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, according to the St. Joseph County Police Dept.— the third fatal crash in the county this weekend.

Officers identified the man as Zackery Grenert of South Bend.

Shortly after midnight, police were dispatched to Cleveland and Bittersweet Rd. for a one-vehicle crash.

When officers arrived, they found the vehicle crushed against a utility pole with the driver trapped.

Witnesses say the vehicle first hit a roundabout before ramming into the pole.

Speed is believed to be a factor from the crash.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal motorcycle accident on toll road
One dead, another seriously injured in Toll Road motorcycle crash
FACT investigating fatal accident in South Bend.
20-year-old dies in early morning vehicle crash
Concord HS said Chase Andrews was last seen at his home in Elkhart County on Thursday night...
Concord HS reports missing student has been found
A memorial ride and scholarship presentation Saturday are honoring the life of an Indiana Toll...
Memorial ride honors Indiana Toll Road worker killed on the job
One person has died after being hit by a train in Three Oaks.
Person killed in Three Oaks train crash

Latest News

The week is packed with fun events like a tractor pull, demo derby and bull mania.
Berrien County Youth Fair gets underway
Silver Alert for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain. She may be with 37-year-old Justin Lee Miller.
SILVER ALERT: 11-month-old missing from Plymouth
One injured in South Bend shooting
One airlifted, another injured in multi-vehicle crash
One airlifted, another injured in multi-vehicle crash