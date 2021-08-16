24-year-old dies in early Sunday morning crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 24-year-old is dead following a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, according to the St. Joseph County Police Dept.— the third fatal crash in the county this weekend.

Officers identified the man as Zackery Grenert of South Bend.

Shortly after midnight, police were dispatched to Cleveland and Bittersweet Rd. for a one-vehicle crash.

When officers arrived, they found the vehicle crushed against a utility pole with the driver trapped.

Witnesses say the vehicle first hit a roundabout before ramming into the pole.

Speed is believed to be a factor from the crash.

