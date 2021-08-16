17-year-old charged in Niles shooting

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A 17-year-old is now facing multiple felony charges after a shooting in Niles last week.

Johntae Williamson’s arraignment was held today, where his bond has now been set at $250,000. Last Thursday, police were called out to the area of 8th and Poplar just before 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

