1 airlifted in Toll Road crash involving semis, RV

HOWE, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are injured following a multi-vehicle crash on the Toll Road in LaGrange County. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at mile marker 118 in the east bound direction.

Emergency crews responded to the scene to find three semis and RV in a rear-end collision. One person had to be airlifted to a hospital with a serious leg injury. The other two individuals involved in the accident are okay.

The crash remains under investigation.

