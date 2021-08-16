1 airlifted in Toll Road crash involving semis, RV
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HOWE, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are injured following a multi-vehicle crash on the Toll Road in LaGrange County. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at mile marker 118 in the east bound direction.
Emergency crews responded to the scene to find three semis and RV in a rear-end collision. One person had to be airlifted to a hospital with a serious leg injury. The other two individuals involved in the accident are okay.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.